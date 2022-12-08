Not Available

In this new six-episode series hosted by Ted Allen, Food Network takes home cooks out of their kitchens and into the most intense arena to see who is the best home cook in America. Four Food Network stars — Cat Cora, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Tyler Florence — representing four different regions of the country will choose two home cooks to compete on their team and battle through a succession of ever-more-difficult challenges. Coaches will dedicate themselves to developing their team and mentoring their cooks — because if their cooks go home, so do they. Everything is on line in the search to find America’s Best Cook!