America's Castles is an A&E documentary series that showcased the most extraordinary and elaborate mansions, house and castles in America. Several episodes showed castles outside of America though as well, such as ones in Scotland and England. The show lasted from 1994 to 1997. From old castles built at the turn of the 20th century to more modern masterpieces, this show highlighted them all, pointing out their marvelous architecture and fascinating individuality and custom made interiors. See Rockefeller's sprawling country estate in the Hudson Valley, Donald Trump's mansion in Palm Beach Florida, mansions designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Chateau Sur Mer, The Breakers, the Marble House, Chinqua-Penn Plantation and many, many more. The show was hosted by curators and the directors of the estates, giving close and highly education views on all the castles.