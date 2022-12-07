America's Chefs on Tour

Not Available

This culinary series visits America's top cities and showcases the hottest local chefs and foods in that region. Hosted by television personality and cookbook author Devin Alexander, it targets foodie audiences and travel enthusiasts throughout the US with a unique focus on local, healthy eating. In each episode, Devin introduces viewers to a city's unique restaurants and 3 of the area's most decorated chefs: from world-famous celebrities to local James Beard-award winners. Each chef demonstrates one of their signature recipes in front of a live audience while viewers receive useful recipes, tips, and techniques along with information on sourcing the freshest ingredients.