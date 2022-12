Not Available

Across America, in basements and barns, attics and backyards, there are forgotten links to our national history. Objects with unexpected value and incredible true stories are just waiting to be uncovered. And now the National Geographic Channel is on a quest to do just that! In our new 10-episode series, "America’s Lost Treasures", we are coming to cities across America in search of historical objects with unexpected value. (Source: National Geographic Channel)