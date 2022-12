Not Available

It begins at Minnesota's Lake Itasca and ends in the Gulf of Mexico. From top to bottom, the mighty Mississippi River is a 2,300-mile marvel and America's lifeline to the world. Follow the river as it carves its path from the northern headwaters to the nation's heartland to the southern bayou. Discover how the Mississippi operates as an engine of commerce, and see how its creatures thrive in and above its rushing waters and along its lush, green banks.