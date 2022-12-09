Not Available

One part historical biography and one part fun trivia competition, AMERICA'S MOST BADASS breaks new ground in how AHC presents the fact-based stories our audience loves with a faster pace and high-energy presentation, Each hour-long episode examines the lives of four impressive and accomplished historical figures and analyzes their extraordinary feats to determine who is the biggest badass of all time. Through five rounds of competition - fighting skills, survival, toughness, daringness, and cool factor - historians and experts judge each figure and assign points based on how their accomplishments measure up. The legend with the most total points through five rounds earns the title of AMERICA'S MOST BADASS. Bold animation punches up archive footage, photos and recreations of each figure's most defining moments.