Americas Most Smartest Model

These 14 freaks think they have it all. All, in this case, means brains and beauty. Of course, their pictures will tell you that you find more attractive leftovers in your Taco Bell bag and their brains…well if they think they are hot, you can only imagine the brain they are packing with all that delusion going on. The show offers seven men and seven women. However, in the end only one idiot who can spell cat will prevail as the winner! The winner receives $100,000 and the title of “America’s Most Smartest Model”. Now all they need is real models. This drivel, which is brought to you by VH1 is hosted by Mary Alice Stephenson (Celebrity Fashion Guru) and all around genius, Ben Stein.