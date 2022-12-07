America's Next Great Restaurant

Not Available

Someone out there is sitting on a gold mine - the idea for the next great restaurant. It could be a fast food chain or a revolutionary five-star French bistro. But that person probably doesn't have the money or resources to turn their dream into reality. That's where we come in. Five big-name investors put their own reputations and money on the line and the contestants' ideas to the ultimate test. Experts such as celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay will not only judge quality, flavor and ingenuity, but the ability to replicate and ultimately grow into a real, operating business. In the end, one contestant will survive elimination and receive the biggest reality prize in television history, a new restaurant chain.