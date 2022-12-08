Not Available

You’ll need an extra place setting at the dinner table because America’s Supernanny Deborah Tillman is moving in! Tillman moves into the homes of parents throughout the country who are seeking guidance and assistance on how to best raise their children. During the week of Tillman’s stay, the family will be required to remain in the house at all times and not allowed to use any computers, phones, games and television so that all distractions are minimized and they can focus on spending quality time with one another and put all of their effort into learning from Supernanny. For one week, she will dive straight into the chaos and heart of the matter, giving viewers an all-access look at troubled households by closely observing each family dynamic to pinpoint their complicated problems and follow through to resolve their issues to put families on the road to happiness.