America's Wild Frontier

Not Available

This five-hour exposé tells the story of America's heartland, where wildlife roam across wild swaths of frontier land. It's the woods that Davy Crockett once called home in The Great Valley of Appalachia, and where Wild Bill Hickok saw his last sunset in the Badlands of South Dakota. From bears, bison and burrowing owls, to weasels, wood ducks and wild horses, episodes reveal a cast of critters making themselves at home, whether it's beneath ice sheets in the Land of Lakes, or sharing the abundant ecosystem among farmers and their tools.