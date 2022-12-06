Not Available

Based on a wildly successful format that has been sold internationally in over a dozen territories, "America's Worst Driver" is a competition-based elimination series set out to determine what city really boasts America's worst driver. Each week, five bad drivers from a particular city will compete in a series of driving challenges designed to ferret out that city's worst driver'. The winner's' from ten of America's most iconic driving cities will come to Los Angeles for a two hour finale. Nine of them will eventually graduate' out of the finale until ultimately America's Worst Driver is crowned.