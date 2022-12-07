Amish Paradise

Not Available

The Amish arrived in America 300 years ago and settled in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, today home to around 30 000 hardworking Amish whose lives revolve around their church, families and land. As well as a strictly plain dress code, they don’t use cars, electricity and eschew modern technology. Andrew Tait's two part documentary illustrates the frustrating inconsistencies and nonsensical barriers of life within a fiercely fundamentalist religious sect. And yet it also shows its loyally altruistic flipside.