August 1st. The protagonist regains consciousness in an unfamiliar cafe, with no memories of the past. Where is this place? What was the protagonist doing here? Who and what kind of life did the protagonist live? A boy appears before the protagonist. The boy's name is Orion, and calls himself a fairy. Under Orion's direction, the protagonist gropingly searches for clues about himself. He eventually meets people who know him, a childhood friend, a senior, and a lover.