Not Available

Amor En Silencio is a Mexican telenovela, produced and broadcast by Televisa in 1989. The telenovela, which starred Erika Buenfil and Omar Fierro in the lead roles, is most remembered for its shocking scene in which the main heroine, Marisela and her fiancé Fernando are shot to death at their wedding by Fernando's lunatic sister, Mercedes. The infamous scene aired on a Friday night, and left the TV spectators in suspense until the following Monday episode aired. The theme song for the novela was "Amor en Silencio" by Dulce.