Amor Eterno Amor is a Brazilian telenovela produced by Rede Globo and exhibited in the schedule of 18 hours. Written by Elizabeth Jhin and directed by Roberta Richards, Fábio Strazzer, Luciana Oliveira Paulo Ghelli, Pedro Vasconcelos and Rogério Gomes, it was released on March 5, 2012, ending on September, 7 of the same year, replacing A Vida da Gente.