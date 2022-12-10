Not Available

A divorcee with cancer and a penniless single father meet and heal their wounds with the help of each other. Do Yeon-Hee (Choi Jung-Yoon) is the only daughter-in-law of a family, who runs the Rara Group. She has a perfect life, but her husband cheats on her. Due to the other woman, Do Yeon-Hee’s life changes completely. Han Jae-Kyeong (Ahn Jae-Mo) used to be a professional golfer. To let his wife achieve her dream and support her while she studies abroad, he quit playing golf and became a golfing instructor at a practice facility. He raises his son by himself, while his wife is away. When his wife returns to South Korea, she asks him for a divorce.