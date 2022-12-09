Not Available

AMOR PARTI shows celebrities' parents taking the trip to find themselves. Five parents have spent their lives raising their children to be responsible adults. Finally, they have a chance to enjoy a luxurious cruise ship. While Park Ji-yoon and Sohn Dong-woon accompanies the parents as their 'assistants,' the kids, Lee Chung-ah, Huh Ji-woong, Bae Yoon-jung, Narsha, Ha Hui-dong, join Kang Ho-dong in a studio to watch their parents’ having fun on the ship. The show reveals the parents’ thoughts and feelings about their life and the world. Kids’ reaction to the unexpected side of their parents would also be a unique fun.