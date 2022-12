Not Available

True love threatens to tear a family apart in this epic Mexican serial set in the 1800s. Rich and beautiful Matilde falls in love with Adolfo, but her mother, Augusta, disapproves of the relationship when she learns Adolfo is poor. Augusta forces her daughter to marry rich and handsome Manuel Fuentes Guerra, but Matilde plays with fire by continuing to be with Adolfo. Adela Noriega, Fernando Colunga, Helena Rojo and Chantal Andere star.