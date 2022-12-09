Not Available

"AMRUTHAM" is a hilarious and hugely popular comedy serial in Andhra Pradesh. It is also the longest running comedy serial in the history of telugu television. The main characters are Amrutham and his friend Anjaneyulu who are co-owners of the hotel "Amruth Vilas". Sarvam is another character who works as the hotel waiting staff. Appaji is the greedy owner of the house where the hotel is setup. Amrutham and Anjayanelu always come up with ideas to improve their business and gain profits but fail to do so. If at all they succeed, Appaji causes problems by issuing penalties and taxes.