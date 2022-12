Not Available

It is the time of major social changes, squatter riots and demonstrations. The idealistic young detective Jurre de Cock is just starting at station Warmoesstraat. His partner, the purebred Amsterdammer Tonnie Montijn, shows him around the city. But then the duo comes across a criminal conspiracy, which appears to be part of a bigger plan. De Cock is also assigned a new partner: Andy Ruiter, transferred from the Bijlmer.