Amy Prentiss was San Francisco's first female chief of detectives, and the stories reflected the affects of this on the PD and Amy's life. The series was a spin-off from Ironside; its pilot was broadcast as "Amy Prentiss" (aka "The Chief") on May 23, 1974. This series aired as part of the NBC Sunday Mystery Movie. Broadcast History December 1, 1974 to July 6, 1975 NBC Sundays at 8:30 to 10:30 pm