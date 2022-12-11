An Adventure in the Otaku Galaxy

Not Available

Based on a RPG game for the PC Engine and Famicom. It is a world overrun by a new kind of disease. Men all over are being turned into otaku by a mysterious idol group, with an evil demon Indra pulling the strings behind the curtains. All hope seems lost... It is up to one man with the help of his idiot sidekick and a tranny to take down the opposing idols and stop Indra's evil plot. The man being Man - man that has no name, man that needs no name. He knows his way around in battle, ocean, space, shower scene, and even nudist colony fashion shows. He's the man that knows what Momotaro felt like. But can he save the Universe in the scope of two episodes that are fraught with gratuitous fanservice fillers?