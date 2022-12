Not Available

Jake Crewe was host of Good Morning Phoenix, the number one TV morning show west of Albuquerque. After beating up his station manager, Jake finds the only job he can now get is hosting Wake Up Calgary, the third rated morning show in Calgary. For a fast rising star who dreams of co-hosting Dateline with Stone Philips, this is a nightmare. The pilot for this show aired in January 2002 and won a Gemini Award (Canada's equivalent to the Emmy Awards) for Best Comedy in November 2002