Novelist Michael Peterson and his wife Kathleen are the toast of Durham, North Carolina. But that all changes on December 9, 2001, when Kathleen is found dead in her home at the bottom of a staircase. Michael claims it was a tragic, accidental fall. But was she murdered? In this three-part series, we investigate the shocking details of the case through the people closest to it. We'll also reveal a 16-year-old secret and examine one of the most dramatic trials in recent history.