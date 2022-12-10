An Animal Saved My Life

Not Available

Hosted by Curt Menefee, the series showcases amazing acts of heroism from different kinds of animal heroes. Featuring stories ripped from the headlines, viral videos, surveillance footage and interviews with people who have been saved by animal heroes, the series highlights scares and saves that range from heartwarming to adrenaline pumping. Pet owners overwhelmingly think of their cats and dogs as family members who provide emotional support and love, but sometimes animals risk it all to save a human life.