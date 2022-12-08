An Army Reborn

Not Available

The ducumentary offersan in-depth look at the army of the ancient State of Qin 2000 years ago. Extensive evidence from the terra-cotta army of Qin Shihuang, the First Emperor, as well as other major archeological discoveries, is used to insvestigate the Qin's army' weapontry, strategy, and regulations ; military production and development ; and troop movements and communications, and logistics. It reveals how the military forces were able to accomplish the historic unifcation of the Warring States and establish the Qin Empire. The First Emperor's Army tears open every fact of life in the State of Qin, and vividly recreates the martial Qin Culture.