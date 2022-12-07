Not Available

An Bronntanas

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A brand new five-part contemporary thriller set against the backdrop of the rugged Connemara coastline and the dramatic lives of a local lifeboat crew. On a stormy night, the crew is called out on a rescue mission on a stormy sea. When they find the endangered boat, they come across a single crew member, murdered and handcuffed to the steering wheel and a cargo of over €1 million worth of drugs. At a time of bleak recession and funding cutbacks, this unexpected windfall seems too good to leave behind or report. They decide to keep the drugs for their own financial gain. As a result, their lives spiral into a world of paranoia, violence and tragedy. The ‘gift’ they’ve found changes everything and things spiral out of control in ways no one intended or could have foreseen.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images