An Bronntanas

A brand new five-part contemporary thriller set against the backdrop of the rugged Connemara coastline and the dramatic lives of a local lifeboat crew. On a stormy night, the crew is called out on a rescue mission on a stormy sea. When they find the endangered boat, they come across a single crew member, murdered and handcuffed to the steering wheel and a cargo of over €1 million worth of drugs. At a time of bleak recession and funding cutbacks, this unexpected windfall seems too good to leave behind or report. They decide to keep the drugs for their own financial gain. As a result, their lives spiral into a world of paranoia, violence and tragedy. The ‘gift’ they’ve found changes everything and things spiral out of control in ways no one intended or could have foreseen.