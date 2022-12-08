Not Available

The story is set in an alternate 1970's, on an Earth where Germany won WWII and has occupied England. Peter Ingram is a writer on a popular soap opera (also titled "An Englishman's Castle) that is set in London during the Blitz. Ingram lives a quiet, boring life, deliberately oblivious to the subtle rule of the local Nazis. His eyes are opened when the woman he is involved with reveals that she is both a Jew and a member of the Underground. Will Peter help overthrow his countries oppressors?