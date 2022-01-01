Not Available

An Evening with Gary Lineker is a television drama, adapted from the stage play by Arthur Smith and Chris England. The action takes place against the backdrop of the 1990 Football World Cup semi-final, between England and West Germany, which is taking place in Italy while Monica and Bill are on holiday in Ibiza. Bill desperately wants to watch the match; Monica wants to talk about their relationship. it aired on 14 June 1994 on ITV just before the start of the 1994 World Cup. It starred Caroline Quentin as Monica and Clive Owen as Bill, with the supporting cast including Quentin's then real-life husband Paul Merton as Bill's wet, annoying best friend Ian, who has accompanied them on the holiday to Monica's consternation. Lizzy McInnerny plays Brigitta, a German whom Ian has met in Ibiza, and Martin Clunes plays Dan, a client of Bill's publishing company who is coincidentally in Ibiza too. Gary Lineker makes a cameo appearance and the voice of John Motson is provided by impressionist Alistair McGowan.