Not Available

An imoun plousios

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    What does an honorable family biologist have to lose his home, an unfortunate single mother stealing her car and a dog, and two orphans growing up with an ambitious and bad mother? They are the trophy holders of a lottery that distributes the fabulous 9 million euros! The three lucky ones, however, are targeted by a famous financial analyst who is aiming for his life to grab their money to save his ... head! To succeed, he will employ his cunning, a man's friendship from the past, and his charming son ...

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images