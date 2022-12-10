An imoun plousios

Not Available

What does an honorable family biologist have to lose his home, an unfortunate single mother stealing her car and a dog, and two orphans growing up with an ambitious and bad mother? They are the trophy holders of a lottery that distributes the fabulous 9 million euros! The three lucky ones, however, are targeted by a famous financial analyst who is aiming for his life to grab their money to save his ... head! To succeed, he will employ his cunning, a man's friendship from the past, and his charming son ...