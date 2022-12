Not Available

Based on the novel by Dominick Dunne, this movie tells the story of an affair between a wealthy heir, Jules and the mistress he has kept for 18 years, Vicki. Jules' wife Betsy is aware of the affair as their marriage is one of convenience but when Jules is diagnosed with cancer, she demands an end to it. When Vicki is left broke and desperate, she threatens to expose all of Jules' sins and secrets which she has learned throughout the years. They had other plans for her.