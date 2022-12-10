An Istanbul Tale

Not Available

The series is made into 71 episodes. It takes place in Istanbul, Turkey. The story centers around two rich brothers Selim Arhan the elder and Demir Arhan the younger one. They are still living at home with their parents Omar Arhan and Baheye Arhan. They live in a large house and have a cook by the name of Suzanne and her husband the driver whose name is Jamal Kozan. They have three children; Cheche the eldest is 28, Esma the second daughter who is the star of the series and finally a son who is in his final year at school. Esma has loved Demir, the younger son, ever since she was a child but he never noticed her. She always followed his news in the magazines. One night she climbed a tree to watch the annual Spring party that his family was holding but her sister followed her and tried to force to come down from the tree resulting in her falling over the large cake and hurting her ankle. The next morning, Selim found her sitting in the garden of his house and discovered that her foot was hurting so he decided to take her to a doctor. Esma was going to audition that day for a dance but her father didn't know about it. She failed the audition because she couldn't dance well. One night Demir came home followed by one of his girlfriends who refused to leave and wanted to be invited inside. He told her that his girlfriend was there and so he couldn't receive her. To convince that girl to go away, he kissed Esma who was in standing there. She thought that such a kiss was a sign that he was beginning to notice her. One night Demir came home drunk and couldn't go to his room. Esma had a copy of the house keys and so went to him to help him to his room. She tired to help him out of his clothes when his mother came in and saw them together in bed. When Selim was told about that he thought that he could save matters by putting her name as one to the people who were going to do their training at Arhan indutries which happened to be the largest company in Turkey and where many people were always trying to get their training there to put it on their CVs.