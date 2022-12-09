Not Available

TG4’s hit show returns with a mission to find the best traditional Irish dancers in Ireland. Over the past six years, thousands of Irish dancers have applied for An Jig Gig in their quest to be crowned TG4’s Best Traditional Irish Dance Act. The dance acts have come in all shapes and sizes, from solo dancers to large dance troupes. It is the first Irish dance competition that sees dancers of different ages, styles and organisations battling it out head to head on the same stage. Now it’s time to begin the search for An Jig Gig Champion 2015!