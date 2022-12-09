An Oriental Odyssey

Not Available

Ye Yuan An is the daughter of the Assistant Minister of Revenue during the Tang Dynasty. Somewhat of an amateur sleuth, Yuan An loves solving mysteries and constantly in competition with Zhao Lan Zhi, a police officer who is trying to do his job. Yuan An has the assistance of Mu Le, a young man she took in as a family servant after saving him from danger. But what will Yuan An do when she discovers Mu Le’s true identity?