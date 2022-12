Not Available

The novels by P D James on which An Unsuitable Job for a Woman is based are An Unsuitable Job for a Woman [1972] and The Skull Beneath the Skin [1982]. Helen Baxendale (Friends) returns to MYSTERY! as the pensive, now pregnant private eye in an encore presentation of Series 1 and 2 of An Unsuitable Job for a Woman, the umbrella title for four multi-part dramas -- Sacrifice, A Last Embrace, Living on Risk and Playing God.