Anarchy in Manchester

This six-part series takes a nostalgic look at the vibrant music scene of the late 1970s by recovering the unique, and largely unseen, performances filmed for Granada TV's series So It Goes, the popular magazine show fronted by the iconic Tony Wilson, later co-founder of Factory Records and founder and manager of The Hacienda nightclub. Great raw performances from the likes of The Jam, Iggy Pop and Elvis Costello are complemented by quirky contextual archive footage from the time and graphics providing information about the songs, the bands and what became of their members.