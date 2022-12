Not Available

Somewhere at Ishinomaki City, Miyagi Prefecture lives a woman and her son. The woman is Mashiro Aoi who has lost her husband and bookstore cum home from the Tohoku earthquake. It has been 10 years since the disaster and Aoi decides to renovate a vacant place and reopen the bookstore which her late husband used to love. Aoi then meets an architect, Hayama Eiki who is not good at socialising. However, after much interactions, they begin to get attracted to each other.