Anata no Tonari ni Dareka Iru

  • Family
  • Drama

Azusa the wife, Otaro the husband, and their only daughter Suzu. They live in a little public dwelling in Tokyo. They're a fairly ordinary family of three living a normal but happy life. That is, until they move into that house. Then all sorts of frightening experiences escalate and involve the entire family, developing into incidents that will give goosebumps. Would you be able to defend your precious family if a major disaster should suddenly occur? The topics in this series are family and life itself, the ultimate topics for everyone. This drama uses the form of a horror suspense show to depict the bonds within a family

Cast

Yui NatsukawaAzusa Matsumoto
Yūsuke SantamariaOtaro Matsumoto
Kazuki KitamuraKazuma Sawamura
Miho ShiraishiAiko Sawamura
Aiko SatoSatomi Kashiwagi
Meiko KajiShimako Matsumoto

