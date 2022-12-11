Not Available

Anatole is an animated children's television series based on the Anatole book series by Eve Titus. The series tells the story of Anatole, a mouse who lives in Paris. He works as a night watchman in a cheese factory. He has a wife, Doucette and a family of six little mice. It originally aired in 1998, on The CBS Kids Show on CBS and in late-1999 on Premiere 12 in Singapore. It re-aired on the US version of Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004. It then got re-broadcast in 2009 on STV, a Scottish television station, on their [email protected] strand.