Not Available

Anatole

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Anatole is an animated children's television series based on the Anatole book series by Eve Titus. The series tells the story of Anatole, a mouse who lives in Paris. He works as a night watchman in a cheese factory. He has a wife, Doucette and a family of six little mice. It originally aired in 1998, on The CBS Kids Show on CBS and in late-1999 on Premiere 12 in Singapore. It re-aired on the US version of Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004. It then got re-broadcast in 2009 on STV, a Scottish television station, on their [email protected] strand.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images