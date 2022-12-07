Not Available

‘Anatomy Of A takedown’ explores the danger that is involved when capturing relentless murderers from some of America’s biggest police investigations. Each episode reveals the difficult challenges and pivotal clues that lead to the arrest of three notorious individuals intent on harming others. Meet the Washington Sniper who randomly selected his victim without motive, the BTK Killer who tortured innocent people and the Green River Killer who preyed on helpless women. Interviews with the key investigators and dramatic reconstructions bring to life these extraordinary tales of pursuit and eventual capture.