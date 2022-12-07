Not Available

Hosted by Jeff Douglas, "Ancestors in the Attic" is an irreverent, fast-paced series that uncovers the personal dramas in your family tree. From the discovery of a birth mother in Scotland, to a lost family in Japan, to a woman’s roots in the Masa tribe of northern Cameroon, Ancestors in the Attic changes the lives of Canadians. Our crack team of genealogical sleuths employ a mixture of CSI genealogy and good old-fashioned gumshoe detective work to solve the mysteries, and unlock the secrets of your past. Join us on a road trip across the country, and around the world, as we reveal the inside tricks of the genealogy trade, and take you on a uniquely personal journey through some of the most fascinating events in Canadian history