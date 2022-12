Not Available

Billed as a comedy/reality hybrid, this offering from Fox takes a look into the life of buxom blonde Lauren Jones as she moves from LA to Tyler, Texas in an effort to transform herself from swimsuit model to news anchor of KYTX Channel 19. The Tyler news station\'s manager wants her to help turnaround his dismal ratings. But the current anchor/queen bee wants her to disappear. Find out if this blonde bombshell and former Miss New York can make it as a serious reporter.