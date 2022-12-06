Ancient Books of Ys

Not Available

The distant land of Esteria, once known for its magic and beauty, has fallen under siege by a demonic force. Meanwhile, Adol Christin, a young swordsman from Promarock, sets off on a journey to find Esteria. For fame? Fortune? Neither, it seems. Young Adol travels because of a feeling, a feeling of great importance that tells him to find Esteria for an unknown purpose. Now, with danger around every corner and demons at every turn, Adol must search for the six books of the lost empire Ys in an effort to save Esteria from evil forces, as well as to save the world itself!