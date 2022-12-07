Ancient Egypt - Life and Death in the Valley of the Kings

Not Available

Egyptologist Dr Joann Fletcher investigates what everyday life was like in ancient Egypt for an ordinary person. What was it like to live and die in ancient Egypt, 3,500 years ago? Egyptologist Dr Joann Fletcher goes on a fascinating journey in search of people like us - not the great Pharaohs but the ordinary people who built and populated this incredible ancient civilization. This investigation reveals a strange and mysterious world: the ancient Egyptian afterlife. To the ancient Egyptians, life was just a dress rehearsal for the perfect afterlife they were trying to reach. Joann clambers into rarely visited tombs, explores a treasure trove of long-buried objects and examines spectacular mummies to discover just why the Egyptians spent a fortune preparing for death - and what they hoped to find when they got there.