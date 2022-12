Not Available

In this documentary series, noted archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass digs deep to uncover new clues regarding some of ancient Egypt's greatest mysteries, including the civilization's remarkable military and architectural achievements. Hawass also examines the day-to-day lives of ordinary Egyptians; the role of powerful women rulers such as Cleopatra, Hatshepsut and Nefertiti; and reasons for Egypt's surprisingly swift decline on the world stage.