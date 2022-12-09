Not Available

The compelling six-hour series ANCIENT ROADS FROM CHRIST TO CONSTANTINE charts Christianity's evolution from a small movement to the largest religion in the world, with more than two billion followers. Host Jonathan Phillips, an author and distinguished history professor at Royal Holloway, University of London, journeys into the fascinating world of the early Christians to explore the faith's long struggle and triumph against the odds. He recounts some of Christianity's pivotal moments at the actual locations where they unfolded, including Bethlehem (site of Jesus' birth), Judea (where Jesus preached) and Rome (where Emperor Constantine the Great embraced the faith as his own), among others. Phillips' entertaining and enlightening 12,000-mile odyssey through seven countries in Europe, Northern Africa and the Middle East brings the rich history of Christianity to life. Along the way, he meets experts who have devoted their lives to the study of this important historical period. A frequent consultant and on-air presence for BBC radio, BBC television and the History Channel, Jonathan Phillips has authored numerous books on the Crusades, including the recently published Holy Warriors: A Modern History of the Crusades.