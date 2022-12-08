Ancient Scotland

Not Available

The great nation of Scotland has plenty to be proud of in its long and glorious history, and here we present a closer look at four of the country’s greatest tales. Explore the true story of Rob Roy: was he a real life folk hero, akin to a Scottish Robin Hood, or just a low-down thief and coward? Take a journey into the past and examine the truth behind the many ghost stories surrounding the ‘haunted’ city of Edinburgh. Cast a scientific eye over the findings of previous Loch Ness explorations, and learn all about the cast of fascinating characters who have helped the legend of the Loch Ness Monster grow to global proportions. And finally, explore the country as it was known by Braveheart himself, William Wallace, with a trip to some of the many castles and towns where he enjoyed momentous and historical triumphs over his enemies.