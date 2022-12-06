Not Available

Ancient Voices is a unique look back in time at some of history's most enduring mysteries, artifacts and the fascinating cultures that spawned them. It re-creates the inner world of the Egyptians, Britons, the first Americans and the authors of the Dead Sea Scrolls. From Stonehenge in Britain to Amarna in Egypt to a lost metropolis in the American Midwest. Now, renowned experts and breakthrough techniques reveal history's most sought-after secrets. See lost worlds brought to life again through state-of-the-art virtual reality reconstructions, stunning location filming and evocative reenactments. And get closer than ever before to the extraordinary human minds behind the myths, mysteries and monuments.