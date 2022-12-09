Not Available

And I Love You So is the story of how two girls coming from different families will build a single complete family. They will find themselves pitted against each other for everything they want. They become rivals in school, rivals in love, even rivals for the love of a complete family that they both long for when their parents decided to get married making them stepsisters. Will being a family end their animosity and turn rival stepsister to.become real sisters? Or will their rivalry destroy their only chance of having success, peace, love and the hope for a complete and loving family?