And Mother Makes Five

  • Comedy

The final series of Thames' highly popular sitcom ...And Mother Makes Three saw widow Sally Harrison (Wendy Craig Butterflies) and widower David Redway finally getting spliced after a protracted on-off romance. This sequel series hilariously charts Sally's ongoing tribulations, with the scatterbrained mum and her rambunctious teenaged sons Simon and Peter now sharing a home with antiquarian bookseller David and his daughter Jane. Co-starring Richard Coleman, Robin Davies (Catweazle) and future Oscar-winning producer David Parfitt (Shakespeare in Love) and featuring a number of episodes written by BAFTA winner Wendy Craig throughout its four series, ...And Mother Makes Five is produced and directed by sitcom veteran Peter Frazer-Jones.

